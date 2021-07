Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) Three people, including two CRPF troopers and a civilian were injured on Friday in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in the Khanpora locality of Baramulla town today.

"The grenade exploded injuring 2 CRPF troopers and a civilian. All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.