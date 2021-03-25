2 CRPF troopers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after car-borne terrorists opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary force at Lawaypora on Srinagar's outskirts on Thursday, officials said.

According to sources, the car-borne terrorists blocked the semi-bullet proof vehicle of the CRPF and opened indiscriminate fire on it, killing two personnel and injuring two others.