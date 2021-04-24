2-day partial 'lockdown' begins in Kerala

The 'partial' lockdown began on a cautious note with the police taking a tough stand to not let anyone come out on the streets without any valid reason.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) With Covid cases spiking like never before in Kerala, the state government announced two-day lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the lockdown, all the state government offices were given a holiday on Saturday. Likewise, only shops which sell essential items are allowed to open and public transport is allowed but private vehicles are not allowed to ply without any genuine reason.

On Friday, 28,447 turned Covid positive, an all-time high in the state after 1,30,617 samples was sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

Across the state, currently, there are 1,78,983 Covid positive people. In the past one week, the tally touched one lakh.

Ernakulam district with a record 29,708 active cases is now leading the rest of the state in having the highest number of cases.

"We are checking all the passing vehicles and we are acting strict and fining people besides registering cases against those who come out with a valid reason. Those who have a genuine need will be permitted to go and for that they have to come with a declaration," said a police officer engaged in enforcing lockdown norms.

In Palakkad, district police registered a case against the organisers for holding a horse race in which 54 horses took part.

