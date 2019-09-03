2-day roundtable on India's air quality scheduled in Delhi

Started in July 2017 at the initiative of Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, Air Quality Asia is a group of air quality experts, civil society stakeholders, and parliamentarians brought together to build a collaborative partnership to address the air-quality crisis in India.

During the second edition of the Roundtable in July 2018, co-organisers Observer Research Foundation [ORF] convened a wide spectrum of stakeholders representing the government, the World Bank, UN agencies, NGOs, academia, media, and industry to discuss the creation of a National Action Plan on air quality.

The September 2019 third annual Roundtable will review the National Clean Air Plan. It will also discuss its initial results along with feasible measures for strengthening clean air initiatives. The cost of India's transition to renewable energy, energy subsidies, impact of public and private sector energy choices will be among other issues that will be discxussed in the two-day meet. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is slated to inaugurate the conference.