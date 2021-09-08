2-day workshop on capacity building for Ladakh officials to begin at Leh from tomorrow

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 8 (ANI): National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India is organizing a two-day Workshop for Ladakh Officials in Union Territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Government of Ladakh at Leh on September 9 to 10, 2021, a statement from an official release.



Approximately, 150 Ladakh officials are going to participate in the workshop.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh along with R.K. Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh will inaugurate the two-day event.

As per the release, Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG, V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DAR&PG, Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Freroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil will also address the Inaugural Session.

A vote of thanks will be given by the Commissioner of Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu.

The Workshop would encompass sessions on addressing governance challenges in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K Reorganization Act), GFR 2017 and GeM, Tendering and PFMS, CSMOP 2019, e-Office and Success Stories in Union Territory Administration.

The Workshop plans to provide a platform for information exchange and knowledge dissemination.

On Day one, the distinguished Speakers from the Government of India and UTs would address governance challenges in Ladakh, J&K Reorganization Act and GFR 2017 and GeM, tendering and PFMS to Ladakh officials.

In the concluding session on Day 2, the distinguished speakers from the Government of India and UTs would address CSMOP (Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure) 2019, e-Office, and success stories in Union Territory administration. The valedictory session would be addressed by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG.

The objective of the programme would be to create a civil service fully familiar with the Union laws on procurement and financial management, Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP), e-office and also to usher in digital procurement practices through widespread adoption of GeM and digital governance, keeping in view, Government's mandate of transparency and ease of business.

The Capacity Building Workshop aims to benefit and upgrade the administrative and related skills of the officials of Union Territory, Ladakh thereby enhancing the exposure and awareness in the diverse fields for improving the delivery mechanism and realisation of the goals of good governance. (ANI)

