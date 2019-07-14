2 dead, 22 rescued in Solan building collapse in HP

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died in the building collapse following heavy rainfall in the Kumarhatti here on Sunday. Twenty-two people have been rescued.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, DC Rana said: "Two people dead and 22 have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti, earlier today."



Earlier, as many as 15 people remained trapped inside the debris while 10 people were rescued.

The accident took place following the heavy rain that lashed the area.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the nearest location of Panchkula is deployed for the rescue operation (ANI)

