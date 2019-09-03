2 dead, 3 injured in Delhi building collapse

According to a senior fire official, they got a distress call around 10.30 p.m. on Monday. Following which, six fire tenders were rushed to the Seelampur area.

"We feared some people were trapped," said the senior fire official.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police team and the District Disaster Management Authority launched the rescue operation.

Five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to the hospital, where two succumbed.

Moni, 21, and Mohammed Yaseen, 65, both residents of the K-block Seelampur, were declared brought dead, said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The two injured, who were still admitted in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, have been identified as Arman, 33, and Sahajan Begam, 33. "The fifth person Samshudin was discharged after first aid from the JPC hospital. We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway," said Thakur. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.