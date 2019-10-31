2 dead, 5 injured in bus accident in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two minor girls were killed and five people were injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a lamp post at the Engineering College area in Jankipuram here on Thursday.



Speaking to ANI, Swatantra Singh, CO, Aliganj, said: "In the morning at approximately 5:30 AM, we were notified about the accident and immediately reached the spot. When the bus collided, a nearby shop owner Dinesh was present in the area with his daughters, who broke his leg following the mishap."

The deceased were identified as Dinesh's daughters, Khushboo (13) and Pooja (6), who were playing on the street and died on the way to the trauma centre.

According to Singh, the bus was travelling from Delhi to Fatehabad.

The injured are being treated at the Trauma Centre. (ANI)

