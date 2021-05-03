2 dead, 23 injured after vessel overturns off San Diego coast

Multiple agencies including San Diego Lifeguards rescued 25 people from the water, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted on Sunday after the accident.

San Diego, May 3 (IANS) Two people were killed and 23 others injured after a vessel overturned off the coast of the US city of San Diego, authorities said.

"Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals," the Department tweeted, adding that US federal agencies "are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft", reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident was reported near 200 Catalina Boulevard at around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, the Department confirmed.

The vessel overturned in the waters off Point Loma, a rugged peninsula known for the Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego's only National Park.

Park officials said on Twitter after the incident that the tidepools of the park "are temporarily closed" and they "will post an update later today when the area reopens".

The city's Mayor Todd Gloria said on Twitter that the city's firefighters, lifeguards, and police are assisting the US Coast Guard and Port of San Diego Harbor Police in the rescue effort.

"I ask San Diegans to keep the boat's passengers in your prayers," he noted.

The details of the incident and the identities of the victims have not yet been made public by authorities.

--IANS

ksk/