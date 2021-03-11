2 dead, 4 injured in Andhra pharma company blast

The dead in the accident at Tyche Industries were identified as Kakarla Subrahmanyam (31) and Thotakura Venkataramana (37), both supervisors.

Sarpavaram (Andhra Pradesh), March 11 (IANS) Two employees were killed and four others injured in a blast at a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The injured include Kudupudi Srinivasa Rao (49), Nammi Simhadri Rao (31), Kalagaa Satya Sai Babu (55) and Regali Rajkumar (35).

Srinivasa Rao, Simhadri Rao and Rajkumar are operators while Babu is an assistant production manager.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy expressed sadness over the loss of life in the accident and also asked the officials to ascertain the reason.

He instructed officials to provide better treatment for the injured workers.

Considering the forthcoming summer season and high temperatures, Reddy directed officials to take protective measures in all industries, chemical plants and especially pharmaceutical companies.

The minister warned that he would not tolerate any harm caused to the workers and locals by companies' lapses.

--IANS

sth/vd