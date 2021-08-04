2 dead as trains collide in Czech Republic

Rescue teams, helicopters and ambulances were sent to the scene near Milavce, close to the border with Germany, as the tragedy unfolded shortly after 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Prague, Aug 4 (IANS) Two people are dead and dozens are injured after two passenger trains collided near a village in the Czech Republic countryside.

Emergency services told the media that two people died at the scene, seven were in critical condition and 31 others were being treated for less serious injuries, according to mirror.co.uk.

Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek said one of the trains failed to stop at a signal and collided with the other train.

One was a high-speed Western Express Service which connects the cities of Prague and Munich.

--IANS

int/in