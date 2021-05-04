2 dead following hotel fire in southeastern Moscow

Moscow [Russia], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people have died from injuries sustained in a fire that broke out at a hotel in southeastern Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, while one other person is in critical condition, a Health Department spokesperson told Sputnik.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that one person had died in the fire and a criminal investigation was being launched in order to look into the safety measures at the Vechnyi Zov Premium Kozhukhovskaya hotel.

"As a result of the fire, 14 people were hospitalized, including eight children. Two of the injured adults have died. One adult is in critical condition," a Moscow Health Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the injured children are all in satisfactory condition, with no threat to their lives. (ANI/Sputnik)

