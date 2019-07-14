2 dead in Solan building collapse, 12 Armymen still trapped: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that one jawan has died while 12 Armymen are still trapped inside the debris of a building that collapsed near Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

Thakur said that 14 people including 12 Army personnel are still trapped while two persons including an Army jawan died in the incident."37 people including 30 Army and 7 civilians were trapped when the building collapsed. 23 people have been rescued successfully while dead bodies of 2 people including an Armymen were recovered," said Jairam Thakur.According to officials, no army family is trapped inside and four army medical teams with doctors have reached the spot."Injured have been shifted to the hospital in Dharampur. Among the 14 persons who are trapped, 12 are Armymen. The rescue operation is still going by NDRF while the local administration is also present," said Thakur."The NDRF team from Panchkula have reached the spot and medical teams have also reached the spot. Rescue operations is underway. I hope within the next few hours rescue operations will conclude. Proper investigation will be done," he said."The accident reportedly took place because the foundation of the building collapsed following heavy rainfall. The rescue operation will be completed in next 1-2 hours," he said. (ANI)