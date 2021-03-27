2 dead in US shootings

According to the police, the incidents took place at around 11 p.m. on Friday near the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington, March 27 (IANS) At least two people were killed and eight others injured in multiple shootings that took place in the US state of Virginia, police said on Saturday.

While one person was shot dead in a crossfire with police at the oceanfront, the second was pronounced dead in "a separate shooting incident" that needs further investigation, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

"What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach. Many different crime scenes," he added.

Friday night's incidents came after the country witnessed two massacres earlier this month.

On March 16, multiple shootings in spas and massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, claimed the lives of eight people, among whom six were Asian women.

On March 22, a Syrian immigrant killed 10 people, including a police officer, at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder city, Colorado.

--IANS

ksk/