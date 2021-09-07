2 Delhi Police constables held, booked for extortion

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Two Delhi Police constables were arrested on Friday for allegedly running an extortion racket in the national capital.



According to Delhi Police, the accused used to extort ransom from many traders in Karol Bagh. The gang is also involved in many other crimes in Delhi, the police claimed.

The police has registered a case at Prasad Nagar and Deshbandhu Gupta Road police stations of Delhi and both the accused have been suspended.

Their alleged accomplice, Manjeet, is still absconding, the police informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

