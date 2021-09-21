2 DMK candidates file nominations for RS seats from TN

The elections are to be held on October 4 and given the floor strength in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly, victory for both the DMK candidates is a foregone conclusion.

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Two DMK leaders, Kanimozhi N.V.M. Somu and K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar, have filed their nomination papers for the two vacant seats to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

While Kanimozhi Somu is the daughter of former Union Minister N.V.M. Somu, who's also the state convenor of the medical wing of the party, K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar is a youth leader and the DMK in-charge for Namakkal district.

The nomination of Kanimozhi Somu was accepted across the party cadres and lower-level functionaries, but there were rumblings among the senior leaders over the nomination of Rajesh Kumar.

A senior DMK leader told IANS on condition of anonymity, "The DMK is in a transitional phase with Udhayanidhi Stalin (the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin) calling the shots. The direct access to power is through Udayanidhi now and this would leave the older generation puffing and panting and rumblings are bound to arise in the party."

--IANS

