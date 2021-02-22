2 drown as boat overturns during live streaming on social media

Ballia (UP), Feb 22 (IANS) Two men drowned in a lake in after their boat overturned while they were streaming a live video on social media.

The police spokesman said that six youths of Mairitar village in Bansdih area were riding a boat in Surha Taal on Sunday and were moving towards an island. Some of the youths were enjoying their ride and went live on Facebook to record their outing.