2 drown in swimming pool in Gurugram hotel

The incident happened when four friends -- Rajesh, Sher Singh, Meherchand and Bhajan Lal -- had gone to the hotel for a party.

The police have identified the deceased persons as Rajesh and Sher Singh, both residents of Jatauli village in Pataudi.

Gurugram, July 16 (IANS) Two men aged 32 and 40 drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel located on the Pataudi-Helimandi Road in Gurugram's Pataudi area on Friday.

All four had come down to take bath in the pool after consuming liquor. While they were in the pool, Rajesh and Sher Singh suddenly started to drown with the others shouting for help.

Meherchand and Bhajan Lal tried to save them but in vain, as the duo drowned.

As soon as the information was received, officers from the Pataudi police station reached the spot and took custody of the bodies.

It is alleged that the pool operators didn't take permission from the concerned department to run it as pools are still not allowed to open due to the Covid restrictions, nor any security arrangements were made there.

"Further investigation is on," a police officer told IANS.

