2 drug peddlers nabbed in Bengaluru, hashish oil worth Rs 2 cr seized

According to the south-east division police, the duo were arrested on Friday and have been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Irfan and 25-year-old Tariq Azeem, both native of Kerala.

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) The Bengaluru police on Sunday said it has arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized hashish oil worth nearly Rs 2 crore from them.

The police said the Sadduguntepalya police had arrested a drug peddler on July 14 and after a thorough inquiry, he had revealed about the duo's network and based on this input the police laid a trap and arrested them.

A Sadduguntepalya police team has recovered four kg of hashish oil from the accused duo, the police added.

"The banned substance was intended to be sold to techies and high profile college students," said the police in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru Commissioner of police, Kamal Pant praised the Sadduguntepalya police team in apprehending two inter-state drug peddlers and seizing four kg hashish oil.

He said the accused duo procured these banned narcotic substances from Andhra Pradesh and sold them to college students in Bengaluru.

