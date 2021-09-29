  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 2 excise officials held for seeking Rs 1.5L bribe in Odisha

2 excise officials held for seeking Rs 1.5L bribe in Odisha

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 00:20:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (AINS) The Odisha vigilance department on Wednesday arrested two excise officials for demanding and accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe from a foreign liquor vendor, the police said.

The arrested officials have been identified as Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, in-charge superintendent of excise, Deogarh, and Mathura Mohan Pradhan, ASI of excise, Barkote, the vigilance department said in a statement.

According to the vigilance department, Mohapatra had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the vendor in two instalments through the ASI. Based on the above complaint, the vigilance laid a trap wherein the excise superintendent was caught red-handed.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at Mohapatra's house in Berhampur, his rented house in Deogarh as well as the residence of Pradhan in Purunapani in Deogarh district, officials said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.

--IANS

bbm/arm

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features