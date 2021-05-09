2 forest officials held by ACB in Andhra's Chittoor for accepting bribe

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested two officers at the state Forest Development Corporation while allegedly taking bribes of Rs 1.5 lakhs at their office in Satyavedu town of Chittoor district.



According to ACB DSP Janardan Naidu and Allabaksh, in order to issue a no-objection certificate to a contractor Mastanaiah, the officials demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe which was later adjusted to 4.5 lakh, and 1.5 lakh was being paid as the first installment of the bribe.

"AP Forest Development Corporation has recently held an e-tender for Eucalyptus trees. A contractor Mastanaiah has bought 14,000 tonnes of Eucalyptus trees for Rs 7 crores. He has paid 10 per cent of the amount as a deposit for tender. After winning the tender he has paid 25 per cent of the amount, which is Rs 1.03 crore as a bank security deposit. However, a no-objection certificate was needed for getting a clearance certificate for that security deposit," said DSP.



In order to issue the no-objection certificate; the Forest Development Corporation officials demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe. Contractor Mastanaiah said he cannot give that much amount. At last, the bribe amount was finalized as Rs 4.5 lakhs. On Saturday evening he has paid Rs 1.5 lakhs as the first installment of the bribe, the DSP added.

Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) divisional manager Pichchaiah and plantation manager Dileep were held for allegedly accepting the bribe.

Prior to making the payment, Mastanaiah approached the ACB sleuths. Accordingly, the ACB sleuths laid the trap and caught Pichchaiah and Dileep red-handed. (ANI)

