2 ft-tall Azeem finally meets his match

Azeem's parents went to Majidpura in Hapur, earlier this week, met 21-year-old Bushra and fixed the marriage with a 'shagun' and an engagement ring.

Azeem, who is just over two feet tall, is elated that his bride-to-be is almost the same height.

He will marry Bushra of Hapur next year.

Bushra is doing her graduation and the wedding will take place next year.

Bushra told local reporters, "Azeem will take me on a tour after our marriage. He and his family are good and love me. My parents are also searching for a groom for my sister and once we find a good boy for her, our weddings will take place."

Azeem, meanwhile, is dancing with joy. He said, "I am very happy now, my dream has come true. After the wedding, I will take my bride on 'umrah' in Saudi Arabia to thank the Almighty."

Finding a bride was a tall order for Azeem who had even approached a local police station to ask them to get him married.

He made a similar request to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a letter and also to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Azeem, 26, is a class 5 dropout who runs a cosmetics store in Kairana. He started getting proposals after his story hit the headlines.

The youngest of six siblings, Azeem has faced taunts and insults in school.

--IANS

amita/dpb