2-ft-tall man asks UP Police to find him a bride

The problem with Azeem Mansuri, 26, is that he is unable to find a bride for himself and is desperate to get married.

The police are in a quandary and do not know how to solve his 'problem'.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 (IANS) He tried to contact Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, even approached the police to help him solve his 'problem', but for Azeem Mansuri, the answers are eluding.

Azeem is just two feet tall and though he earns a handsome amount from his cosmetic shop, no girl is willing to marry him.

Last year, Azeem went to the Kairana police station to seek help from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

"He addressed a letter to the SDM, through us, to help him find a wife," said Kairana SHO Premveer Rana.

Then, he wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but got no response.

Shamli Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh said, "He came to us a week ago with a request to find him a bride. He says it is our duty to do 'public service' and find him a bride. We do not know what to do. But we will see what can be done."

Azeem, meanwhile, said, "I cannot sleep at night. I have been trying for so long now. Is it not time for me to have someone to share my life with? I am hurt by rejections."

The youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family, Azeem has faced taunts and insults in school. He left school in Class five and started assisting at the cosmetics store, owned by one of his brothers.

His parents tried to find a suitable match for him but failed.

"People come but because of his height, they turn him down," said his brother-in-law Kasif.

--IANS

amita/dpb