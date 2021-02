Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17 (ANI): Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday allegedly recovered two foreign marked gold biscuits worth around Rs 10 lakhs from a passenger, informed Commissioner of Customs.



According to the Customs Department, the gold biscuits weighing 200 grams, was seized from a passenger coming from Sharjah.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)