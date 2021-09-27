2 gunned down in Bihar amid Panchayat hearing

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Rohiyama village, Beldaur police said when a Panchayat was organized to settle a matter related to the upcoming panchayat polls between two groups.

The deceased are identified as Kishundev Chaudhary who died on the spot while Haribol Yadav succumbed to his injury in the hospital.

"During the hearing in Panchayat, the groups instead of resolving the issues, got into a quarrel. Suddenly, some people started indiscriminate firing that led to chaos.

"Kishundev Chaudhary was killed on the spot after he sustained gunshot injuries in the chest and stomach while Haribol Yadav was rushed to the Sadar hospital but he succumbed on the way," said Santosh Kumar, SHO of Baldaur police station.

"We have registered an FIR. The alleged attackers have been identified and will be put behind the bars very soon," the SHO said.

