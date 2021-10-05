2 held, 1.2 kg gold seized at Trichy airport

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5 (ANI): Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit arrested two passengers in Trichy and allegedly recovered 1252.50 grams of gold worth Rs 59.33 lakh.



According to officials, a male passenger, who arrived from Dubai from flight IX 618 on October 4, was intercepted by Customs officers at the exit gate. The officials recovered two bundles of gold, weighing 555 grams worth Rs 26.29 lakh, in paste form.

Meanwhile, the officials recovered 697.50 grams worth Rs 33.04 lakh from another passenger, who came from the same flight.

Both the passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

