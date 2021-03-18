2 held for allegedly spitting on rotis in Delhi hotel

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly spitting on a table used to make rotis in West Delhi's Khayala area after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
After seeing the video, the Delhi Police had directed the officers at the Khayala police station to identify the hotel seen in the video clip. Later, it was found that the incident took place at Hotel Chand, which is situated in one of the shops in Vishnu Garden. The hotel is run by a person named Aamir, the police said.
Two persons could be seen in the video preparing rotis. One youth in a blue T-shirt has been identified as Sabi Anwar, who is from Kishan Ganj in Bihar, while the other man in a white vest, who could be seen spitting in the video, has been identified as Ibrahim, also from Bihar.
"A case has been registered against the accused persons," said Urvija Goel, DCP, West Delhi.
Legal action is also being initiated against the owner of the hotel.
--IANS
zaz/arm