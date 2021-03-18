2 held for allegedly spitting on rotis in Delhi hotel

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly spitting on a table used to make rotis in West Delhi's Khayala area after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

After seeing the video, the Delhi Police had directed the officers at the Khayala police station to identify the hotel seen in the video clip. Later, it was found that the incident took place at Hotel Chand, which is situated in one of the shops in Vishnu Garden. The hotel is run by a person named Aamir, the police said.