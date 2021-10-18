  1. Sify.com
  4. 2 held for forcing woman to remove burqa in MP's Bhopal

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 14:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her burqa in Eint Khedi village of Bhopal.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irshad Wali on Monday told ANI that a video went viral on social media in which a woman is being forced to remove her burqa.
According to the video circulating on social media, the woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter, was forced to remove her burqa by some unidentified people who claimed that she was a disgrace to their community. The woman was also asked to remove her hijab and unmask her face.
Wali informed that the police have registered a case and two people have been arrested in the matter.
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

