2 held for forcing woman to remove burqa in MP's Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her burqa in Eint Khedi village of Bhopal.



Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irshad Wali on Monday told ANI that a video went viral on social media in which a woman is being forced to remove her burqa.

According to the video circulating on social media, the woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter, was forced to remove her burqa by some unidentified people who claimed that she was a disgrace to their community. The woman was also asked to remove her hijab and unmask her face.

Wali informed that the police have registered a case and two people have been arrested in the matter.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

