2 held for killing palm civet cats in Dudhwa

The three were arrested on Sunday and later sent to the district jail in Lakhimpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 2 (IANS) A forest patrol team has arrested three poachers who were trying to sneak out of the Mailani range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve with two carcasses of palm civet cats that they had allegedly killed.

According to Anil Patel, deputy director, Dudhwa (buffer), "Patrolling in the area has been intensified during monsoon and our patrol team detected some suspicious activity in Mailani range.

"They caught three men-- Laxman, Banwari and Rajaraj-- with the carcass of two palm civet cats which they intended to sell. All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and sent to jail."

Last month, four poachers were arrested with the carcass of a cheetal. All the accused were habitual offenders and had been arrested in the past as well.

Lakhimpur Kheri Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said that repeat offenders would now be booked under the stringent Gangster Act.

The palm civet cat is a protected animal.

--IANS

amita/dpb