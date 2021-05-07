2 held for selling oxygen concentrators at inflated prices

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Atul Bhatia said, that the Greater Kailash Police station team has arrested two persons, and also seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators and 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3,486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers.

He said that on May 5, an information regarding a person selling Covid-related medical equipments at a higher price than market price, in M Block Market GK-1 area was received.

"Acting swiftly on the information, a team comprising Inspector Jai Prakash Nagar, Sub Inspector Anil Kumar and several others was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Ritesh Kumar, SHO Greater Kailash and overall supervision of ACP CR Park Lakshay Pandey, to nab the accused.

"Around 9 p.m., one Alto car was noticed coming towards M Block Market parking GK-1. The informer signalled towards the hoarder and team apprehended him," Bhatia said.

The accused was identified as Saeed, a resident of Jamia Nagar and four medical oxygen concentrators, 10 infrared machines, 20 oximeter and 40 thermometer were found in his possession.

During questioning, he stated that he works with one Muqueem and shares profit.

"On further raid, six medical oxygen concentrator and 82 plastic pipe used in concentrators were seized... 3,446 digital thermometer, 253 digital gun thermometer, 664 oximeter and 10 nebulizers were found from the warehouse of accused Muqueem located in Shaheen Bagh area of South Delhi," he said.

The official said that both the accused disclosed that they were selling essential life saving equipments on higher rates than the market price.

A case has been registered against both the accused.

