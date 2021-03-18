2 held for stabbing man to death over girlfriend

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police nabbed two persons, including a juvenile for the murder of a 23-year-old man.
The three had fought over the deceased man's girlfriend.
Pankaj was stabbed to death by the duo after a scuffle on March 14 in Dwarka's Dabri.
"During investigation it was revealed that initially there was scuffle between Salman, age 23 years, and victim Pankaj over Pankaj's girlfriend in her presence.
"Salman called his friend aged 16 years in order to teach Pankaj a lesson of his life. There was scuffle between Pankaj and the juvenile, and the juvenile stabbed Pankaj with a knife, who later succumbed to his injuries," said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka.
Both the accused were traced to Agra at the native address of Salman and brought to Delhi.
