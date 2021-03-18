2 held for stabbing man to death over girlfriend

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police nabbed two persons, including a juvenile for the murder of a 23-year-old man.

The three had fought over the deceased man's girlfriend.

Pankaj was stabbed to death by the duo after a scuffle on March 14 in Dwarka's Dabri.

"During investigation it was revealed that initially there was scuffle between Salman, age 23 years, and victim Pankaj over Pankaj's girlfriend in her presence.