2 held for triple murder in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Gwalior Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly murdering three persons and committing theft on September 6 in the Tikoniya area of Morar police station zone in Gwalior.



As per the police, one of the accused has been identified as Tarun Jha, a relative of the deceased, who stayed near their house.

Inspector-General of Police Avnish Sharma said, "We got the information about the crime on September 6. The intention was to commit theft. A senior citizen, his wife and a 10-year-old girl were murdered by the accused in different ways. Both the accused also have previous criminal records and their cases are under consideration in court too."

Police have recovered the stolen jewelry, money, gun, and a knife from the accused. (ANI)

