2 held in Gurugram for robbing people posing as police officers

Gurugram, Jan 30 (IANS) The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram Police has arrested two wanted criminals, who robbed people at gun point while posing as police officers, the police said on Saturday.

The Haryana government had fixed a bounty of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest.

With the arrest of the duo, the police claimed to have solved four cases of loot and snatching which the accused had committed in Gurugram and Rajasthan.