2 held in nun's harassment case in UP's Jhansi

They have been identified as Anchal Arjaria, president, Rashtra Bhakt Sangathan and Purgesh Amaria, Secretary, Hindu Jagran Manch.

The incident took place two weeks ago and the youths were arrested late on Thursday evening.

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), April 2 (IANS) The Jhansi police have arrested two youths for allegedly harassing nuns and making them get off the train on allegations of forcing religious conversions.

According to the Jhansi police spokesman, punitive action is being taken against the people involved in misbehaviour towards the nuns and adolescent girls in the Utkal Express on March 19.

Arjaria and Amaria were also planning a protest, accusing police of lack of action against the nuns.

It may be recalled that two nuns, Livia Thomas and Hemlata along with two girls, Shweta and Bitrang, were travelling to Rourkela from Delhi.

An ABVP leader Ajay Shankar Tiwari was also travelling in the next compartment. Seeing the nuns and the two girls, he informed Jhansi GRP about suspicion of religious conversion.

On reaching Jhansi all the four were deboarded and interrogated on the basis of Tiwari's complaint for around three hours. The complaint was found baseless and all four were later allowed to leave.

The incident led to national outrage and Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised action in the matter.

--IANS

amita/dpb