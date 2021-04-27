2 held in Punjab's Moga on murder charges

Moga (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a shooter along with his accomplice in Moga city of Punjab on alleged murder charges.



The district Moga police led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmanbir Singh Gill on Tuesday, arrested the main shooter of Bambiha group, who gunned down Lawrence Bishnoi's aide and State President of Students' Organisation of Panjab University, Gurlal Brar outside the night club in Chandigarh last year.

While giving this information, SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the arrested person, identified as Beant Singh, is also wanted in many other cases of heinous crimes including ransom, dacoity in various police stations across the state. Beant was arrested along with his accomplice identified as Sunil Kumar of Moga, who have also been facing over 12 heinous criminal cases.

He stated that, in a special operation, the CIA Branch of Moga Police has managed to arrest both the accused persons after recovering five pistols including two 0.30 bore and three 0.32 bore, a huge amount of ammunition and drug powder from their possession.

"During preliminary interrogation the accused Beant has revealed that he along with his accomplices Neeraj Chaska and Mandeep Mandy, had killed Gurlal Brar to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora (associate of Bambiha group), who was killed by members of Bishnoi gang at a fair in Kotkapura in 2017", said the SSP.

"Beant further revealed that a person namely Penta, a present Sarpanch of his native village, with whom he had an old rivalry was his next target", said SSP adding that the further investigations in the case are on.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered under sections 25 of the Arms Act and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City South Police Station Moga. (ANI)

