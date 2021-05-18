2 held in Srinagar with substance resembling 'brown sugar'

Police sources said the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) apprehended two persons from Batamaloo locality of Srinagar city on Tuesday.

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) The counter-intelligence wing of J&K police arrested 2 persons on Tuesday in J&K's Srinagar city from whose possession a brown sugar-like substance was recovered.

Souces said acting on specific information, a team of the counter intelligence intercepted a load carrier and after frisking the 2 occupants of the vehicle, 800 grams of brown sugar like substance was recovered.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shakeel Sheikh and Khurshid Sheikh, both residents of Karnah border areas of North Kashmir Kupwara district. The vehicle has also been seized.

Sources said after chemical analysis of the recovered substance, the detained persons will be booked under the relevant sections of law.

