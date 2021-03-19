2 held in T'gana for illegal cultivation of opium poppy straw

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) As much as 390 kg of illegally cultivated opium poppy straw, valued at Rs 20 lakh and meant for sale in Karnataka, was confiscated on Thursday in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district and two people arrested, police said on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as D. Chennakeshavaulu (45) of Anantapur district, and D. Venkataramana (43) of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. While Chennakeshavulu was arrested on charges of illegal cultivation of poppy, Venkataramana was arrested for allegedly supplying poppy seeds to him.