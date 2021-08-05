2 held, red sandalwood worth Rs 4.5 cr seized by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly illegally possessing nine tons of red sandalwood worth Rs 4.5 crores, said CCB Bengaluru.

Further investigations are underway.Earlier on Monday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru detained 117 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling and cricket betting and recovered Rs. 16 Lakhs from their possession at Malleshwaram and Devanahalli, said the CCB Bengaluru City. (ANI)