2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested; arms, ammunition recovered

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Police informed on Monday.



Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with other security agencies have also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of terrorists, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain informed.

The terrorists have been identified as Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, and are residents of the Tander Dachhan Tehsil of the district.

"On the intervening night of August 5 and 6, we got the news that 2 youths were missing and probably they were involved in terror activities. Acting on technical inputs, a joint team of Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended them last night," Udayabhaskar Billa, DIG Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range said.

He also warned the youth to not indulge in such activities (terror activities) and said that they should in no way be associated with them.

The police had learnt from sources that the youth were missing and had joined the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen 'with the intention to endanger the integrity/sovereignty of the Country', following which an FIR was filed.

Further, based on reliable information of their presence in the area, a police party apprehended both the newly joined terrorists from the Kalaingassu area of Tander Dachhan.

Search operation in the area is underway. (ANI)

