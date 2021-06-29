2 hurt in huge blaze near train station in London

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from beneath the railway arches at the south London station and up toward large residential tower blocks, as horrified commuters watched on on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported citing the BBC as saying.

London, June 29 (IANS) At least two people were injured and several buildings evacuated after a fire broke out near London's Elephant and Castle train station.

Police said the incident was not terror related.

A police officer and a member of the public both needed treatment for smoke inhalation, said the BBC.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which raced through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted.

"Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.

The incident was first reported to the London Fire Brigade at 1.43 p.m., and the service said the fire was under control just before 4 p.m.

Underneath the railway arches three commercial units, four cars and a telephone box had caught fire in the incident, according to the London Fire Brigade.

