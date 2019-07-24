2 Ind Karnataka MLAs seek to withdraw SC plea for 'forthwith' floor test

Bengaluru: Two Karnataka Independent MLAs on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to allow them to withdraw their plea seeking its direction to the state assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Tuesday lost the trust vote after a three-week-long power struggle. The counsel for the lawmakers -- R Shankar and and H Nagesh -- told a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose that the MLAs wanted to withdraw the petition as the floor test has been conducted in the Karnataka Assembly.

"Where is Mukul Rohatgi (counsel for the lawmakers)? Where is A M Singhvi (counsel for the Speaker)?" the bench said. It said it will pass the order only in the presence of the senior counsel. On Tuesday, Speaker Kumar had told the court that voting on the trust motion was likely to be concluded by the evening. On Tuesday, Speaker Kumar had told the court that voting on the trust motion was likely to be concluded by the evening. During voting that evening, the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it a House with an effective strength of 205 members. During voting that evening, the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it a House with an effective strength of 205 members. Twenty members, including the two Independent MLAs, skipped the proceedings. The Independent MLAs had moved the apex court, saying the state has plunged into a political crisis after they withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government and 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition tendered their resignations. Twenty members, including the two Independent MLAs, skipped the proceedings. The Independent MLAs had moved the apex court, saying the state has plunged into a political crisis after they withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government and 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition tendered their resignations.