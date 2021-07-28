2 involved in kidnapping of ex-minister nabbed in B'luru

According to the police, the accused are identified as Tamil Nadu based criminal Kaviraj and his associate Amaresh, from Bengaluru. They were shot at their knees when they tried to flee from their hideout in Byappnahalli in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) The Bengaluru police opened fire at two notorious criminals before nabbing them in the wee hours of Wednesday. They were wanted in a former MLA's kidnapping case as well as a murder of a businessman, said the police here.

The police added that the duo attacked the search team members that had gone to nab them and in order to overpower these criminals, Indiranagar police inspector, Harish and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Halasuru Division) Kumar opened fire on them.

The police added that the criminals were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that these criminals were wanted in a murder of city based realtor. "On July 5, the members of gang Kaviraj carried out a killing of a businessman Vijyakumar after taking ransom of Rs 48 lakh. He was killed in Hosur after lured by the gang on the pretext of selling a land," the police said.

The police added that the same gang led by Kaviraj was also involved in kidnapping of former minister Varthur Prakash, who was kidnapped from near Kolar in November.

"The police had arrested Kaviraj in December 2020 and was sent to prison then. But after coming out on bail, his gang became active again and killed Indiranagar based realtor, Vijaykumar in Hosur," the police claimed.

--IANS

nbh/skp/