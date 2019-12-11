2 Iranians held in Gurugram for posing as cops to rob Turkmenistani nationals

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Gurugram Police Crime Branch arrested two Iranian nationals for allegedly posing as police officials and robbing money from two Turkmenistani nationals in Gurugram.

"Victims were here for medical treatment and the incident occurred on 26 November. The accused people duped the Turkmenistani nationals on the pretext of checking their documents. A case was filed with the police and while investigating we found out that the accused are Iranian nationals," said Preetpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).



"The two accused were arrested from Lajpat Nagar area and we will be producing them in the court. They had come here on a two-month tourist visa and had planned to return to their country after committing the crime. These accused are well-versed in Hindi," he added.

According to the police, the accused people used to wear civil dresses and dupe people on the pretext of raising a doubt regarding their documents like passport and claiming that the victims might have narcotics.

"We have received 12-13 complaints in this regard in the past few days," Singh said. (ANI)

