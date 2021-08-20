  1. Sify.com
  4. 2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 20th, 2021, 18:30:03hrs
IG Bastar P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI)

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.
In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab.
The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj. (ANI)

