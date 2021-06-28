2 JeM terrorists carried out attack in Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) Two foreign militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit carried out the attack in which three persons, including a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter were killed, J&K Police said on Monday.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) told reporters that two JeM militants carried out the terror attack in the Hariparigam village of Awantipora area. Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad, his wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafiqa, 23, were killed in the attack.