2 Kashmiri teachers claim discovering gigantic fossil site

Srinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) Two local teachers on Saturday claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Manzoor Ahmad and Rouf Hamza are junior lecturers at a school in Kashmir.

They told the media that while scouting for fossil samples near the Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam district, they came across a site which is rich in fossil diversity dating back between 488 to 354 million years.