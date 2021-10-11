2 killed, 12 missing after bus falls into river in China's Hebei

Hebei [China], October 11 (ANI): Two people were killed and another 12 went missing after a bus fell into a river in China's northern Hebei province on Monday.



"So far 39 people have been pulled out of the water, two of them are dead. Another 12 are missing," Sputnik quoted the regional emergency department as saying

The accident happened early in the morning when a bus carrying workers fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County. In total, there were 51 people aboard.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The search and rescue operation continues in the area. The bus driver was detained pending an investigation. (ANI)

