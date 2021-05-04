2 killed, 18 injured in Moscow hotel fire

"Two adults died in the hospital. It was not possible to save them," the TASS news agency reported, citing a source from the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Moscow, May 4 (IANS) Two people were killed and 18 others injured after a fire broke out at a five-storey hotel building in Moscow, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the source, the fire, which started at 3.27 a.m. at the Vechny Zov Hotel and was extinguished by 4.30 a.m., covered an area of about 100 square metres, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the time of the fire, 305 people were inside the building, said the report.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire, which might be a short circuit, TASS said.

