2 killed, 21 injured in serial blasts in Afghanistan

In Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, two people were killed and 19 others wounded in three blasts targeting Taliban vehicles travelling along roads in Police District (PD) 6 and PD 4 on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kabul, Sep 19 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 21 others injured in four separate explosions in Afghanistan, multiple sources have confirmed.

"The victims and the injured were admitted at the regional provincial hospital in Jalalabad city following explosions in the morning," the sources told local reporters.

They added that most of the victims were Taliban members.

Taliban authorities in Nangarhar have not made comments on the report yet while unofficial sources said the blasts were caused by sticky Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.

Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were wounded in an explosion with an unclear target in PD 13 of Kabul, reported local TV channel Tolo News.

