2 killed, 24 injured as mini bus overturns on expressway

Firozabad (UP), Aug 18 (IANS) Two persons, including the driver of a mini-bus, were killed and 24 others injured when the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Of the 24 injured passengers, 12 have been admitted to a hospital in Sefai in Etawah, while the rest were discharged after first aid.